Hughes allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning as the Cubs defeated the Phillies 2-1 Tuesday.
After converting the Cubs' last save opportunity, Hughes was called upon to protect a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning. He recorded a lineout followed by a walk and a double play to retire the Phillies but was pulled after allowing a leadoff single in the ninth inning. Manuel Rodriguez quickly recorded three outs to end the game and earn Hughes his seventh hold. Since the team traded David Robertson on Aug 2, manager David Ross has followed somewhat of a closer-by-committee approach, leading to Hughes recording four saves and four holds in the month of September.