Hughes earned the save Tuesday against St. Louis, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning in a 2-0 victory in game one of a doubleheader.

Hughes needed just eight pitches to retire the side in order and collect his third save in the last week. The rookie has received the last three ninth-inning save opportunities for the Cubs after Rowan Wick received the bulk of the opportunities after the trade deadline. Hughes has a 2.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 19:4 K:BB in 16.1 innings since the All-Star break. It appears as if the lefty and Wick will split the closing duties for Chicago for the time being.