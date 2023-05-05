Hughes (knee) will play catch Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hughes went back on the injured list a second time last weekend with a nagging knee issue but is ready to start ramping things back up again. Given his previous setback, the Cubs figure to proceed more cautiously this time around.
