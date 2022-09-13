Hughes allowed one run on one hit across 1.2 innings and earned the save in Monday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Hughes recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning before also working the ninth. The lefty allowed a solo home run to Francisco Lindor but rebounded to retire Jeff McNeil to end the game. Hughes now has five saves and a solid 3.24 ERA this season across 50 innings, and he's struck out 61 batters. He should continue to see save chances for the Cubs along with righty Rowan Wick depending on matchups.