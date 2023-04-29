Hughes was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to April 27, with right knee inflammation, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's the same issue that caused Hughes to miss the first two weeks of the 2023 regular season, and he might need even more time off this time around. Caleb Kilian is up from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move and will start for the Cubs on Saturday at Miami.