Hughes (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits while retiring just two batters Sunday to take the loss against the Cardinals.

Coming on in relief for Marcus Stroman, who pitched seven scoreless innings, Hughes quickly let St. Louis get ahead. A one-out double by Tommy Edman was followed by an Albert Pujols two-run home run, and the Cardinals made the 2-0 margin hold up. Hughes now has a 3.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 over his last 10 games, so he's pitched pretty well outside of the tough outing Sunday. He should continue to split closing duties with Rowan Wick.