Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Placed on DL with shoulder inflammation
Edwards was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
He felt discomfort after pitching in Tuesday's game and had an MRI, which showed inflammation. Edwards had a 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 11.1 innings in May. Cory Mazzoni was brought up from Triple-A as a corresponding move.
