The Cubs placed Martin on the bereavement list Sunday.
Per MLB rules, Martin will be away from the Cubs for 3-to-7 days while he tends to the personal matter. The Cubs have yet to announce a corresponding move to replace Martin on the roster, and the team is unlikely to summon another player from the minors until prior to Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers. Martin has mostly worked in middle relief for the Cubs this season, logging two holds to go with a 3.94 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 18 appearances.