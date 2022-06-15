Martin retired just two batters in relief and allowed three runs on three hits during Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks allowed just one run across five innings, but then the bullpen gave up 11 runs in four innings. Martin was the first reliever to enter, and he saw his ERA climb from 3.71 to 5.09 with the rough outing. The veteran is a potential trade candidate given that he's on a one-year deal with the struggling Cubs, but he'll likely need to pitch better before the deadline to attract interest.