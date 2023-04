Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Reds.

A day after hitting his first home run for the Cubs, Bellinger posted another strong performance. He went 0-for-11 across his first three games of the year, but he's locked in as the team's regular center fielder, and it looks like the bat is coming around. After a disappointing past three years with the Dodgers, Bellinger could be poised for a bounceback campaign with his new club.