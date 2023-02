Bellinger has been held out of Cactus League action for the last couple of days due to illness, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It shouldn't more than another day or two before Bellinger is able to return to spring games. He signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cubs back in December and is slated to open the 2023 campaign as the primary center fielder on the North Side of Chicago.