Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against the Mariners.

Bellinger got the Cubs on the board in the first with a sacrifice fly and added a solo home run in the ninth to cut Seattle's lead to 5-2. The outfielder has back-to-back multi-hit games and three on the season, but he's failed to record a knock in five of his first 11 appearances.