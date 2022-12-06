Bellinger agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old wasn't tendered a contract by the Dodgers for 2023, and he was courted by multiple clubs before he ultimately decided to join the Cubs. Bellinger is well removed from the production of his MVP campaign in 2019 and had a .210/.265/.389 slash line in 144 games last season, though his strong defense in center field should keep him in the lineup in 2023 even if he doesn't bounce back at the plate.