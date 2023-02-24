Bellinger is working on a more athletic, slightly less upright batting stance during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger has always stood fairly tall in the box, but Chicago coaches want him to take a more athletic position, which they hope will help him stay healthy and produce more at the plate. Since winning the National League MVP award in 2019, the outfielder has struggled the past three seasons, batting under .240 each year and recording 41 total home runs after blasting 47 long balls during his MVP campaign. Bellinger will have an everyday role with the Cubs and could be a good rebound candidate in 2023.