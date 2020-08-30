Kimbrel (0-1) took the loss and the blown save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cincinnati, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out a pair.

Kimbrel entered the contest on a five-outing scoreless and hitless streak. He was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the final frame but yielded a pair of walks and a single to allow the Reds to tie the game. Kimbrel then loaded the bases with another walk, and Cincinnati subsequently walked off with a win as the result of a wild pitch Kimbrel uncorked while striking out Jose Garcia. The outing was a microcosm of Kimbrel's season thus far -- he has allowed only seven hits while striking out 15 batters over eight innings, but his ERA sits an ugly 10.13 thanks largely to 12 walks and four wild pitches.