Norris was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates with right Achilles soreness, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Norris retired the only batter he faced on four pitches before exiting Tuesday's contest with the injury. The left-hander should be considered day-to-day, and it's unclear whether or not he'll require a trip to the injured list.
