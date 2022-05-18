Norris (Achilles) is feeling better and could be available for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Norris exited Tuesday's win over the Pirates due to right Achilles soreness after facing just one batter, but his injury doesn't appear to be a major concern. Even if he doesn't appear in Wednesday's series finale, he should be considered day-to-day for now.
