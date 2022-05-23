Norris (Achilles) made back-to-back relief appearances Friday and Saturday in losses to the Diamondbacks, covering 1.2 innings between the outings while allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks.

Heading into the weekend, Norris was considered day-to-day with a right Achilles soreness, but the appearances on consecutive days imply that he's back to full strength as the Cubs prepare for a six-game week. The 29-year-old lefty has served mostly as a low-leverage reliever for Chicago this season, posting a 5.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings.