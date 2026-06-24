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Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Massive performance in matinee

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Swanson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI in a 10-3 win over the Mets during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The veteran shortstop launched a three-run homer off Nolan McLean in the sixth inning that put the Cubs in the lead for good, before wrapping up the scoring in the eighth with a grand slam off Jonathan Pintaro. It was Swanson's first multi-homer effort of 2026, and he may be heating up along with the weather -- four of his 11 long balls on the season have come during his current five-game hitting streak, a surge that's seen him bat .444 (8-for-18) with three steals, seven runs and 14 RBI.

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