The Cubs selected Pomeranz's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The Cubs acquired Pomeranz via trade from the Mariners on Monday with the intention of adding him to the big league roster and that is now official. He's posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 9.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season. If Pomeranz makes an appearance, it will be his first at the major-league level since 2021.