Pomeranz (2-0) tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn the win in Sunday's 11-8 victory over the Reds.

Pomeranz made quick work of the Reds in the bottom of the seventh inning, then earned his second win of the season when the Cubs scored four times in the top of the eighth. The veteran righty has been good for Chicago, as he's yet to allow an earned run across 12.1 innings this year, and he's racked up 14 strikeouts as well. Pomeranz also has a save to his name, and he's quickly earning trust as a member of the Cubs' bullpen.