Underwood was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Underwood was effective over four innings Monday in his major-league debut, but he was only needed for the lone spot start, so the Cubs decided to send him back to Iowa in order to continue starting every five days. He will garner consideration next time the club needs to bring up an arm from the minor-league ranks.

