Underwood will start Monday against the Dodgers, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs will need an extra starter after Tyler Chatwood was unable to start Sunday with his wife in labor. Underwood will be called upon to make his major-league debut. He projects as a reliever long-term, with below-average command of a limited repertoire. He has a mediocre 4.27 ERA in 71.2 innings for Triple-A Iowa this season.

