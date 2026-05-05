Cabrera didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Reds, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

Despite serving up a pair of homers Monday, the 28-year-old right-hander continues to provide the Cubs with length on a steady basis. Not only did Cabrera fan a season-high eight, but he worked at least five innings in his seventh straight start to open the year. While he has given up at least six hits and three runs in five consecutive outings, Cabrera will still take a solid 3.27 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB over 41.1 frames into his next scheduled appearance in Texas.