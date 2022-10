Reyes went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Reyes accounted for three of the Cubs' eight runs Sunday with an RBI single and two runs scored. His two hits on the day marked his first multi-hit game since Sept. 7, a stretch in which he was slashing .133/.235/.150 entering Sunday, indicating that the big day was a long time coming. Despite being known for his prodigious power, he has not left the yard since Aug. 31.