Reyes was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Monday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

After being designated for assignment by the Guardians on Saturday, Reyes has found a new home in Chicago. The 27-year-old has struggled to a .213/.254/.350 slash line this year over 263 at-bats in 70 games this year, all of which are the lowest marks of his five-year career. It's unclear whether he will report to Triple-A Iowa with his new organization or join the big-league roster, as he still has two minor-league options remaining. With 101 career homers over 481 games, Reyes possesses superb power and could be a mainstay in the Cubs lineup if he can return to form down the stretch and into next season.