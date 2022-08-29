Reyes went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Brewers.

Reyes connected for his 12th home run of the season in the ninth inning. Since debuting with the Cubs on Aug. 9, the slugger is batting .280 with three long balls across 19 games. Reyes hit 30 home runs in a season as recently as last year, so he's definitely capable of providing good power production, and Chicago has been enjoying his offensive output so far. The 27-year-old could be playing himself into a prominent role with the team in 2023.