The Cubs recalled Bigge from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Bigge was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he'll now head back to Chicago in order to replace the injured Hayden Wesneski (forearm) in the Cubs' bullpen. Bigge owns a minuscule 0.77 ERA through 11.2 innings with Iowa, and he allowed one earned run in 2.1 frames over three appearances during his previous stint in the majors.