Happ went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer run and a walk Saturday in a 5-1 victory versus the Cardinals.

Happ plated the first runs of the game for Chicago with his two-run shot off Adam Wainwright in the third inning. The long ball gave the outfielder 10 homers on the season, a mark he has accomplished in all seven of his big-league campaigns. Happ has reached base in eight straight games and is batting .310 (9-for-26) with two homers, four RBI, 11 runs, a steal and a 7:6 BB:K over that span.