Happ went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Happ got the Cubs started with his 14th home run of the season in the first inning, but the team didn't do much from there. The outfielder has only 10 hits this month in 13 games, giving him an even .200 batting average in August, though four of those hits have left the park. Happ could reach 20 home runs for the third time in his career at this rate, even if his batting average scuffles.