Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

His fifth-inning shot off Edward Cabrera proved to be the difference in the game. Happ has reached base safely in 13 straight games and he continues to deliver as the No. 3 hitter for the Cubs, slashing .300/.422/.491 through 31 contests with four homers, four steals, 14 runs and 17 RBI.