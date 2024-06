Happ went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Happ now has four straight two-hit efforts, which has pushed his season batting average from .212 up to .234. During the hot stretch, the outfielder has also gone deep twice and driven in seven runs. Happ has been a steady fantasy performer the last few years, and it looks like he'll deliver a similar level of performance in 2024.