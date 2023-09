Happ went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Happ went 0-for-7 in the first two games against San Francisco, but he bounced back Wednesday, and the outfielder has been mostly solid lately. Over his last 10 games, he's batting .324 with two home runs, six runs scored and nine RBI. Happ typically occupies a key spot in Chicago's lineup and should continue to have opportunities to produce as long as the Cubs keep clicking on offense.