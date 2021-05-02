Happ was carted off the field in the bottom of the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Reds after absorbing the brunt of a collision in the outfield with teammate Nico Hoerner, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Happ was in the midst of a big day at the plate prior to his departure, going 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and two additional runs on the afternoon. The Cubs will evaluate Happ before providing a diagnosis of his injury, but the 26-year-old looks as though he'll be at risk of missing time. Jake Marisnick would likely pick up most of the work in center field if Happ requires a stint on the 10-day injured list.