Happ was removed from Tuesday's game against Milwaukee after fouling a ball off his left foot, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Happ wasn't able to finish his at-bat after sending a ball to his foot in the eighth inning. He'll presumably head in for imaging to determine whether he suffered any structural damage, and the Cubs should provide more information on his status in the near future. Vidal Brujan entered as a pinch hitter for Happ and could be in line for starts in left field if the latter has to miss any amount of time.