Happ went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Happ went deep in the sixth inning against MacKenzie Gore, giving him eight long balls this season. It was Happ's first home run since he went deep twice back on June 24. After hitting 17 bombs in 158 games last year, the 28-year-old has some work to do to match or surpass that total in 2023, as it's taken him 91 games to hit his eight home runs.