Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Brewers.

Chicago managed just five hits as a team, with Happ and Patrick Wisdom going deep for the only offense against Wade Miley and three Milwaukee relievers. Happ is now up to 16 home runs for the season, and he's riding a six-game hitting streak. During the streak, he's gone deep twice and tallied six RBI, pushing him to 64 RBI this year. The outfielder is closing in on the 17 home runs and 72 RBI he posted in 2022.