Happ went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run, two RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 11-7 win over the Rockies.

Happ was one of several Chicago players to get a boost from the thin Coors Field air. The veteran outfielder tied a season high with eight total bases, and he recorded his first multi-hit performance in 10 days. On the season, Happ is now slashing .231/.331/.393 with 17 home runs, 59 RBI and 71 runs scored across 123 games.