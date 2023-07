Happ went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Happ delivered an RBI single in the fifth inning, then followed up with his ninth home run of the season in the eighth. He had 25 long balls in 2021 but dipped to 17 last year and could fall below that figure in 2023 given his current pace. Despite the drop in power production, Happ should remain locked into a key spot in Chicago's lineup moving forward.