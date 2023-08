Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over Atlanta.

Happ continued his power surge, as he now has five home runs over his last 10 games, getting him to 13 long balls on the season. The outfielder hit 17 homers last year, which seems within reach, though he may be harder pressed to reach his career high of 25 home runs, which he set back in 2021.