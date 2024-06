Happ went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Happ has been on a heater recently, as he now has five straight two-hit performances. The outfielder has gone deep three times during the hot streak, giving him nine home runs for the season. Happ won't be able to stay this locked in forever, though fantasy managers should enjoy the production while it lasts.