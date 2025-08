Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

Happ extended his hitting streak to five games as he launched his 16th home run of the season in the eighth inning. The veteran outfielder has been batting lower in the order recently and has seen some steady improvement at the plate following a slow start to the season. Happ is now batting .258 over his last 10 games and .230 overall.