Happ went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Nationals.

Happ batted third and connected for his first home run of the season in the sixth inning with two runners on. The veteran outfielder blasted 23 long balls during the regular season last year, and he's hit 20 or more bombs in four of the last five seasons while playing in at least 148 games each year. Happ should continue to serve as an offensive catalyst for the Cubs batting near the top of the order all season.