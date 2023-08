Happ went 2-for-4 with a walk, two solo home runs and three runs scored in Wednesday's 16-6 win over the Reds.

Happ is heating up a bit with four home runs across his last seven games, bringing him to 12 for the season. The outfielder had 17 long balls a season ago, which seems within reach if he keeps this up. His career high of 25 home runs might be harder to match, however. Either way, fantasy managers are enjoying this recent level of production.