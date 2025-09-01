Happ went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Happ delivered a clutch homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, tagging Luis Peralta for a three-run shot to tie the game at 5-5. However, closer Daniel Palencia surrendered a walk-off RBI triple to Mickey Moniak in the bottom of the ninth. Happ has recorded a hit in five straight games, and he's 8-for-20 (.400) with two home runs and four doubles during that stretch.