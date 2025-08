Happ (shin) is starting in left field and batting seventh Friday against the Orioles.

The outfielder was held out of the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers due to a bruised left shin, though he still appeared as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a solo homer. Happ has a .231/.318/.513 slash line with three homers and a stolen base in 12 games since the All-Star break.