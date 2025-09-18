Happ went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.

Happ and Moises Ballesteros hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, giving the former 23 long balls for the season. The veteran outfielder has been in a nice groove this month, as he's batting .321 with five homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored across 15 September games. Happ now needs two more long balls to match his career high of 25, which he recorded back in 2021 and again last year.