Happ went 1-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Happ broke open a 3-3 tie with his two-run shot in the top of the eighth inning, the outfielder's 11th home run of the season. Two nights earlier, Happ had another big two-run homer, this time to break open a 3-3 tie in the 10th. Overall, the veteran is riding a four-game hitting streak, with the two long balls and five total runs scored during the brief hot stretch,