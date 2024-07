Happ went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Happ continues to enjoy the month of July, as he's batting ,417 since the calendar turned with three home runs and 11 RBI across seven games, pushing him to 14 long balls and 55 RBI overall. The veteran is still batting just .244 for the season, but based on the recent hot streak, that figure could rise quickly in the next few weeks.