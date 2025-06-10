Happ went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3, extra-innings loss to the Phillies.

Happ hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, his fifth of the year and second in his last five games, but the Cubs would fall 4-3 in 11 innings. The veteran outfielder now has a .706 OPS for the season, and judging by his .789 career mark, he could be poised for a strong finish to 2025. Across his eight previous MLB campaigns, Happ's post-All Star break OPS is 21 points higher than his pre-break OPS.